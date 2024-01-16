Junction Bywater Tavern & Grill
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Buffalo Wings
Choice of House-made Mild or Spicy Buffalo sauce, served with Ranch or Blue CHeese.$12.00
- Tijuana Wings
Dry rub of lemon, garlic, salt & pepper, served with house-made Caesar dressing for dipping.$12.00
- Sweet Thai Wings
Sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, served with house-made ginger aioli for dipping.$12.00
- Handcut Fries
Cut fresh daily.$5.00
- Loaded Fries
Handcut fries, yellow cheddar, bacon, green onion, sour cream on the side.$9.00
- Tijuana Fries
Lemon, pepper, garlic.$6.00
- Fried Pickles
Hand-tossed to order in a yellow cornmeal blend, served with ranch.$6.00
- House Chips & Pimento Cheese Dip
Seasoned potato chips and pimento cheese dip made in-house.$5.00
- Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts tossed in a sweet chili sauce.$8.00
- Pickled Egg
Pickled in-house.$2.00
- Side Salad
Our House Caesar salad, but smaller.$5.00
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, asiago cheese, croutons & House Caesar.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pickled Cobb
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, onion, bacon, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette.$11.00
- Pickled Beet Salad
Mixed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese, spiced pecans & wasabi vinaigrette.$12.00
Burgers
- Boxcar Burger
6oz of our grass-fed, hormone-free ground beef from St. Amant, Louisiana, served on Dong Phuong Brioche with lettuce, tomato & onion on the side. Customize it!$13.00
- New Mexico Railrunner
Chipotle aioli, green chilis, cheddar cheese.$15.00
- Central Vermont
Applewood smoked bacon, grilled apple, maple crema, cheddar cheese.$16.00
- New York & Atlantic
Garlic & black pepper butter, fried onion, spicy pepperjack cheese.$15.00
- Philly Midlander
Mushrooms, fried onion, ginger aioli, swiss cheese.$16.00
- Kansas City Southern
BBQ rub, BBQ sauce, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, yellow cheddar cheese.$15.00
- Austin Western
BBQ sauce, candied jalapenos, pimento cheese.$15.00
- Royale With Cheese
Special Sauce, shrettuce, pickles, American cheese. Elevated take on the most popular burger from that one chain with the golden arches...$14.00
- Hawaii Consolidated
Bacon, Pepperjack, Pineapple Jam, Teriyaki Sauce.$15.00
Other Stuff.
- Boston & Maine
Beer battered Cod loin, tartar sauce, creole slaw, pickles, on toasted Dong Phuong Brioche.$13.00
- Grilled Chicken Sando
Marinated grilled chicken breast with spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, & pickles.$13.00
- Fish & Chips
Cod loins beer battered and fried, with handcut fries and house-made tartar sauce.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
A La Carte
- Bacon$2.50
- LTO$1.00
- Dill Pickle Slices$0.50
- Fried Onion$1.00
- Grilled Apple$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Candied Jalapenos$1.00
- Green Chilis$1.00
- Grilled Mushrooms$1.00
- Grilled Onion$1.00
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$1.00
- Pepper Jack$1.00
- Pimento Cheese$1.00
- Swiss Cheese$1.00
- American Cheese$1.00
- Yellow Cheddar$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Chipotle Aioli$1.00
- Garlic Butter$1.00
- Maple Crema$1.00
- Ginger Aioli$1.00
- Special Sauce$1.00
- Buffalo Mild$1.00
- Buffalo Spicy$1.00
- Thai Chili Sauce$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- House Mayo$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Tartar Sauce$1.00
- Wasabi Vinaigrette$1.00
- Red Wine Vinaigrette$1.00